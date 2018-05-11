How I Was Forced Me To Make Music I Don’t Like – Davido Trashes ‘Son of Mercy’ EP

While speaking in an interview with Native Magazine , Nigerian Afropop artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, disclosed that he had to stop recording the type of songs Sony Music wanted because they did not resonate with him.

Commenting on his 2016 extended playlist, ‘Son of Mercy’ which was released by Sony, the singer said he did not pick the songs that made the EP. He rubbished the EP and noted that he recorded it at a time when he was struggling for hit records.

He said; “Nah, the EP was s**t. The songs were not picked by me, I wasn’t in the right place.

“I knew myself. I was like, ‘this is not Davido’. My career has always been on fire at all times, [‘till then] there was never a time that I didn’t have a hit out, and that time I didn’t have a hit.

“So I called Sony up, and I told them look, you have to let me do what I want to do. That’s what inspired Back to Basics. First, I had to stop making the music that they (SONY) wanted me to make.

“So I came back to Nigeria to record a couple of songs. That’s when I recorded ‘IF’ with Tekno.”

Davido also opened up on how the Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) image, a Yoruba word for son of a rich man, made life harder for him.

He said: “They always have this feeling that like…[because] your daddy has money. In my head, I’m like, I didn’t choose my Dad, I am his son. I came into the world like anyone else.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria