How Man Lost His Car, Almost Jailed After Helping Lady Carrying A Crying Baby In Abuja

A Twitter user identified by his handle as @NaijaClassCapt, has taken to the micro-blogging platform to narrate how, his colleague, who he described as a ‘Good Samaritan’ lost his car and was almost jailed after stopping to help a lady carry her crying baby in Abuja.

Here’s how he narrated the story full below;

***********

“My colleague’s car was snatched at gunpoint. Down the street from his office. It was a setup. He was just driving home from work when a woman carrying a crying baby flagged him down– beside an obviously faulty car whose bonnet was open. He stopped to check.

It was a grave mistake. It was like in the movies– everything happened in a flash, too unreal to be true. Three men armed to the teeth instantly bundled him into his own car and drove off. This happened in Asokoro, Abuja.

They drove towards Gwagwalada, got to a point and stopped. They weren’t sure whether to kill him or let him go. One of them knew for sure that since it was a new car, it must have a tracker and killing my colleague would be a surer way to avoid jail.

They robbed another car, and ‘accidentally’ dropped off my colleague’s ID card in that car. They continued towards Kabba. At around 1:00 AM, they stripped him of every clothing he had on, and told him they know he would track the car.

But that if they ever get caught, they … would track him, kill every member of his family and then finally kill him. They told him to forget about the car— he shouldn’t bother looking for it.

No car stopped for him. No sane driver would stop for a completely Unclad man in the middle of bushy nowhere at 1:00 AM. In the morning he saw people going to farm and explained to them. Soon, he had enough clothes and money with which to go back to Abuja.

He had suffered some form of shock and was now showing signs of PTSD– he had been beaten and forced to endure the inhumanity of traveling in the truck of a sedan along a very bumpy road.

The moment he came back to Abuja, he was admitted. On the second day, before we could find out what transpired, policemen investigating the second robbery, came to arrest him in the hospital.

It took connections and ‘leg’ to stop him from ending up in Kuje Prisons.

Today, my colleague is one of the most heartless people i know. He would slash your throat if he had to.

Life.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria