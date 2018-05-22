Entertainment, Gossip

How Meghan Markle’s marriage to her first husband ended

Following Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s still buzzing Royal wedding, there has been a heightened interest in her first husband, movie producer, Trevor Engelson.

Meghan reportedly ended her marriage to Trevor by posting her wedding rings back to him in the post, according to The Sun.

It saved her flying from Toronto, Canada – where she was living while she filmed hit US TV drama Suits, to Los Angeles – where she had shared a bungalow with Engelson.

It’s been widely reported that Trevor was left ‘devastated’ by his now former wife’s actions; he was apparently shell-shocked when she ended their marriage after two years.

Trevor at 41, is five years older than Meghan. Trevor met Meghan in 2004 and the pair became engaged six years later in 2010.

They went on to marry on September 10 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. However, by August 2013 – just two years later – the pair had divorced, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

When they had first met, Meghan was trying to carve her name in Hollywood.

