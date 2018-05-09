Local News

How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos

On the 8th of May, Ikorodu city on the outskirts of Lagos Metropolis, celebrated its annual Oro festival at night, and the effects of the annual celebration has been recorded.
 

File photo

The Oro Festival in Ikorodu on Tuesday paralysed social and economic activities and restricted movement of women in spite of the assurance given by the police and the traditional institution on free movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women in the town kept off the streets while banks and other businesses shut down, with no vehicular and human movements in major sections such as Aga, Ojubode and motor parks,

Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi and Ikorodu monarch, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, had on Monday jointly issued a statement, assuring women of their safety during the festival contrary to the agelong practice restricting movement.

The statement had blamed “mischief makers” for the development in the town, going by social media report on the festival.

It also quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the command would not tolerate any discriminatory tradition against the female gender.

The statement further warned that the command will deal with anybody who hides under the guise of custom or tradition to foment trouble in the state.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

FIFA World Cup 2018: MultiChoice Slashes DStv And GOtv Decoder Prices

5,575 APC Members Join PDP In Kaduna

Only One Nigerian Named In The List Of 75 Most Powerful People In 2018

So Weird: Meet The Woman Who Is Totally Addicted To Eating Clay (Photos)

Labour Minister Ngige Identifies His Attackers At Violent APC Congress

Mohamed Salah Reportedly Has ‘Real Madrid Agreement’ As Liverpool Demand Whopping Price

Buhari Too ‘Unwell’ To Govern Over Health Issues – Opposition Party

Everton Striker, Rooney Prepares For MLS Move

#BBNaija: Fans React As Tobi Celebrates Alex As His #WomanCrushWednesday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *