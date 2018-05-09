How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos

On the 8th of May, Ikorodu city on the outskirts of Lagos Metropolis, celebrated its annual Oro festival at night, and the effects of the annual celebration has been recorded.

File photo

The Oro Festival in Ikorodu on Tuesday paralysed social and economic activities and restricted movement of women in spite of the assurance given by the police and the traditional institution on free movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women in the town kept off the streets while banks and other businesses shut down, with no vehicular and human movements in major sections such as Aga, Ojubode and motor parks,

Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi and Ikorodu monarch, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, had on Monday jointly issued a statement, assuring women of their safety during the festival contrary to the agelong practice restricting movement.

The statement had blamed “mischief makers” for the development in the town, going by social media report on the festival.

It also quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the command would not tolerate any discriminatory tradition against the female gender.

The statement further warned that the command will deal with anybody who hides under the guise of custom or tradition to foment trouble in the state.

(NAN)