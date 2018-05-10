How Police Called Me ‘Ashawo’, Asked For N500k Bribe – Lady Narrates Shocking Experience

File photo: Police checkpoint
A Twitter user identified simply as Juicy J (@juiciestofijays), has taken to the social networking platform to narrates her shocking experience with operatives of the police who called her “ashawo” and asked for N500,000 bribe.
Here are her tweets we culled online;
