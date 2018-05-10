Local News

How Police Called Me ‘Ashawo’, Asked For N500k Bribe – Lady Narrates Shocking Experience

 

File photo: Police checkpoint

A Twitter user identified simply as Juicy J (@juiciestofijays), has taken to the social networking platform to narrates her shocking experience with operatives of the police who called her “ashawo” and asked for N500,000 bribe.

Here are her tweets we culled online;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Senate Can’t Summon Nigerian Police IG – Falana

I Killed This Lizard At Midnight & My Brother Died – Man Narrates Scary Testimony

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Issues Warning To Trolls

BREAKING News: Ex Gov. Oshiomhole Declares Intention To Contest For APC National Chairman

BBNaija Winner, Efe Shares Throwback Photo, Pens Message To Fans On Instagram

Heartbreaking: Final Words And Photos Of Scientist Who Committed Suicide In Swiss Clinic Revealed

47 Days After, Christian Girl, Leah Sharibu Still In Boko Haram Custody

92-Year-Old Politician Sworn In As Prime Minister

IGP: Nigeria Police To Challenge Senate’s Declaration In Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *