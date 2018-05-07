How Popular Youth Was Murdered While Celebrating His Birthday In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

The late Musty Sokoto

Details of how a popular youth among the members of Hausa community identified as Musty Sokoto was shot dead at a birthday party held in the Agege area of Lagos State have emerged.

According to reports, Musty was known among the members of Hausa community in Agege for his philanthropy gestures towards others.

It was gathered that guests scampered for safety immediately the hoodlums stormed the party and shot him at a close range.

The assailants reportedly fled the scene immediately after killing their target.

A witness who didn’t want to be named said,

“It was like a scene from the movies when the fierce-looking men stormed the party and shot the celebrator (celebrant) dead.

“The young man was dancing with friends on the occasion when he was shot dead and his killers escaped from the scene as guests scampered into safety in nearby buildings.

“Although, the reason for his gruesome killing is unknown, but the late Musty was such an unassuming boy and did not keep bad company. Even the party he organised to mark his birthday was a small bash attended by his friends and associates.”

Reacting to the sad incident, Alhaji Tanko Abideen, a community leader, urged the police to arrest the murderers as well as beef up security in Agege and environ.

He said, “I am urging the police to fish out Musty’s killers and unravel the mystery behind his gruesome death.

“The police should also put in place a proactive surveillance of Agege community and fish out criminal gangs who might be killing innocent residents in the neighbourhood.”

See photos below:

