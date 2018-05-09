How Reverend Father Joseph Gor was killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen

The spate killings taking place in the midst of the expanding cattle conflict between farmers, and Fulani herders has continued to be source of worry for Nigerians all over. Disagreements over the use of grazing areas, water and farmland have been the major source of the fighting. Many innocent Nigerians have had to pay the ultimate price for these conflicts and recently was the case of the attack on a Catholic church in Benue.

Who was Joseph Gor?

Father Joseph Gor was the local priest of St Ignatus catholic church. He was killed in the compound of his Catholic church, in the small village of Mbalom, about an hour’s drive south from the capital of Benue state, Makurdi.

Father Gor was a charismatic young preacher, who was popular with the local community. He had bought a TV and satellite dish and invited the locals to watch football games, says Sebastian Nyamgba a farmer who spoke with BBC.

According to reports, on the morning of 24 April, Father Gor was killed with another priest, Father Felix Tyolaha, who had previously survived an attack by alleged herders in Benue’s Guma region. The two priests were discussing their plans for the morning mass when gunmen emerged out of a nearby disused building and began shooting. 15 worshippers were also killed alongside the priests by these suspected herdsmen.

The bandits were said to have taken money, valuables and communion wine. They burnt a couple of shops but left most of the village untouched.

