How Toyin Abraham and ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson shunned each other at Kemi Afolabi’s party

With news filtering into town that her ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson, is now married to another actress, Seyi Edun, it was not surprising when the pretty actress carefully ignored him at an event recently.

For Toyin Aimakhu, many guests at the birthday party of Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, waited eagerly to see what would transpire between her and her ex husband, Adeniyi, who was also a guest.

Adeniyi came with his new wife, Seyi Edun.

Toyin, who was dressed to the nines, walked into the hall and was ushered to a seat. Adeniyi, who is also a good friend of Kemi Afolabi, must have made up his mind not to greet her.

They never uttered a word to each other throughout the period Toyin spent at the event.

The couple separated in 2016 but a divorce seems not to have taken place.

On what led to the crash of their marriage Toyin said in an interview:

“I would not blame anybody because it takes two to tango. I had my faults, he has his faults too. I think we both brought our negativities into the marriage and it just didn’t work

But then, Adeniyi and Seyi are now officially married.

Adeniyi has been wearing a ring on the wedding finger of his left hand and so is Seyi.

Did Seyi snatch Adeniyi from Toyin?

She revealed in an interview lately:

“Apparently, that is untrue. People say different things from afar, but the truth is sacred. I can count how many times I set my eyes on them together as couple or so.

When I met Adeniyi, they were already separated. what is happening between ADENIYI and I is what I call destiny, whatever story that has been sold about me in that aspect I know pretty soon God will vindicate me and expose all truth.”

On the other hand, Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, who was the guest on Ebuka’s‘Rubbin Minds’ show on Channels TV yesterday, made a revelation of some incidents that led to the separation from his estranged wife and actress, Toyin Abraham.

According to Adeniyi Johnson, his wife who many thought started dating film maker and fraudster, Seun Egbegbe after their separation, has been dating him before their marital crisis. Adeniyi Johnson also added that when a relationship crashes, it involves two people and not a one man factor where one person is painted black and the other is made a saint.

Here are videos of the interview below;

Source – Gistreel