How University Student Got Electrocuted Inside A Village In Abuja

According To Daily Trust, a 300 level student of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Abuja, Benjamin Joseph, has been electrocuted at Giri village, Gwagwalada Area Council.

A neighbour, who identified herself as Rebecca, said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 4:30pm when the victim rested his back on a naked wire in the room.

She said the late student returned from school after writing his exams and went to the bathroom to take his bath, adding that it was when he came back to the room and was dressing up that part of his body touched a naked wire and was electrocuted.

“I was in my shop when I heard somebody screaming and I rushed into the compound only to discover that it was one of the students that was killed by electrocuted,” she said.

She said some neighbours bought Peak milk for the deceased to drink, before his colleagues conveyed him on a motorcycle to a health centre in the area for attention.

She said Joseph later died at St. Mary Catholic hospital in Gwagwalada, where he was referred to by the medical personnel at Giri health centre.

Our reporter gathered that angry students allegedly vandalised Giri health centre following the death of their colleague.

When contacted, the Gwagwalada Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP David Kolo, confirmed the incident, even as he blamed the students for vandalising the health centre at the village.

“Actually, when they took the deceased student to the health centre, the man on ground told them that he did not have equipment to treat the student and referred them to St. Mary’s Catholic hospital in Gwagwalada, where the student was confirmed dead,” he said.

The DPO said some colleagues of the deceased students mobilised themselves on Sunday and vandalised the health centre, adding that investigation was on going to trace the students involved.

Reacting, the Dean of Students Affairs of the University of Abuja, Mr. Adakayi Peters, also confirmed the electrocution of the student, saying the family of the deceased came on Monday to convey the corpse home for burial.

