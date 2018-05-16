News

How Young Nigerians, Professionals Can Get Jobs – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday, said more youths and professionals will get jobs when Nigerians embrace maintenance economy.

NAN reports that Fashola said this during a panel discussion at the Facility Management (FM) Day with the theme “Tackling the Poor Maintenance Culture in Nigeria,” organised by Klinserv Solutions Ltd., in Lagos.

Fashola, while delivering a speech on behalf of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the nation needed to build a maintenance economy that would create more jobs.

Fashola said the nation’s infrastructure had the potential to create several jobs for professionals, artisans and skilled youths.

“Until we create a maintenance economy, it will be difficult for those young ones to find jobs and we have already started,” the minister noted.

According to him, the Federal Government was developing a strategic plan to guide the overall maintenance activities in the nation.

He said the plan would be designed based on international infrastructure management manual.

“The goal would be to establish a worldwide acceptable asset management framework from there to create employment for SMEs,’’ he said.

He added that maintenance of infrastructure related jobs was able to drive the nation’s largest workforce by about 75 per cent.

“Maintenance economy is a very strong commitment of the Buhari administration”, the minister said.

– NAN


