Huge crowd storm Lagos Airport to welcome presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore (PHOTOS)

A massive crowd caused a scene at the International wing of the Muritala Mohammed Airport to welcome leading presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore on his returns to Nigeria.



Sowore returned to Nigeria after a series of townhall meetings with Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He is back to continue consultations after preaching the #TakeItBack gospel to Nigerians in Quebec, Montreal, Ontario, New York, London, Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, and several other cities across the globe.

He has also visited Kano, Ibadan, Ondo, and Ogun states and will be visiting more cities as he is of the belief that everyone should be carried along in governance.

He goes about spreading the #TakeItBack gospel and meeting everyday Nigerians, discussing their problems, the everyday challenges they face, and reassuring them that their days of facing these problems are numbered.

See more photos below: