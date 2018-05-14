Huge Python Killed In A Residential Area (Photos)

The python snake being displayed

This massive reptile snuffed life out of two domestic animals before being killed by residents.

The 11 ft long python, according to people in the know, would have posed a grave danger to human being if It wasn’t killed. The actual location of the incident wasn’t provided.

“This 11feet python was caught around my area. It was killed after squeezing the life out of two goats which were already being roasted when I got to the scene of the incident,” an eye witness said.

See more photos:

