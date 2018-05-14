Local News

Huge Python Killed In A Residential Area (Photos)

The python snake being displayed

This massive reptile snuffed life out of two domestic animals before being killed by residents.

The 11 ft long python, according to people in the know, would have posed a grave danger to human being if It wasn’t killed. The actual location of the incident wasn’t provided.

“This 11feet python was caught around my area.  It was killed after squeezing the life out of two goats which were already being roasted when I got to the scene of the incident,” an eye witness said.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Check Out What Cristiano Ronaldo Was Seen Doing With His Girlfriend And Son Ahead of UCL Final

Salah Speaks On Messi And Ronaldo Comparisons

Nigerian Air Force Deploys Special Forces To Taraba State (Photos)

BREAKING News: Police Take Over Kano Assembly As Plot To Impeach Speaker Thickens

How Disappointed Robbers Almost Chopped-off A Young Lady’s Arm (See Graphic Photos)

#BBNaija: Cee-C Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Sister To Celebrate Mother’s Day (Photos)

Terrorists: See The Family Of Suicide Bombers Who Launched Deadly Attacks On 3 Churches On Sunday (Photo)

How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? See The 4 Times EFCC Went After Her ‘Illicit’ Funds

UPDATE: Police Speaks On Reported Bomb Explosion At A Catholic Church In Enugu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *