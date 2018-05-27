Entertainment, Gossip

Hushpuppi celebrates his longtime friend, singer, Olamide

Hushpuppi is celebrating his long time friend, Olamide Baddo, who apparently, has been with him, when the going was tough, and still with him, now that the going is good.

The Maylaysian-Dubai-Based Nigerian Big Boy, shared an old photo with Olamide, captioning the post; “This is brother @baddosneh, no owe me anything, e no take one penny from me, yet e day share and show me that “one love” with me from Day one”

The “Billionaire Gucci-master continued, Human being no suppose real pass like this, if most people no lick your oil, them no go ever show you love or appreciate or even recognize you. Much respect my brother. God go continue day bless you”.

