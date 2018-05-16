Hushpuppi says he’ll soon return his Nigerian citizenship after EFCC arrested Yahoo boys in a club recently

Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has said he’s soon renounce his Nigerian citizenship following the reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided Club 57 in Lagos last Thursday and arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters and confiscated exotic cars.

Though the management of the club released a statement online that the EFCC didn’t arrest any of their customers, it’s been buzzing online that some suspected Yahoo boys were apprehended by the anti-crime body.

In light of this, Deji Adeyanju, a former PDP member appealed to the EFCC to investigate Nigerian big boy and de-factor ambassador of Gucci, Hushpuppi who’s alleged to be an internet fraudster.

He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he recommended Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest. Read his tweets here

Hushpuppi has now reacted to the news and declared that he is soon to renounce his Nigerian citizenship – according to him, ‘he’s not doing again‘.

Below is what he shared on his social media page,

