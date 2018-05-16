Hushpuppi threatens to change citizenship after Adeyanju asked EFCC to investigate him (Video)

Nigerian ‘Big Boy’, Hushpuppi has just reacted to Adeyanju’s post after he urged EFCC to investigate him seeing and knowing the kind of lavished lifestyle the young man lives.

Hushpuppi threatened to change his citizenship stating that his country ‘Nigeria’ has never helped him in his life and now they see he is living life large, they want to bring him down.

He further criticized the government and encouraged the youths not to be intimidated by the arrests the EFCC is making.

He wrote saying;

“Ps: I have done this video far long before Deji and his foolish team of investigation that Ogun will soon kill all of them together. I have been living permanently out of Nigeria for over 8 years and have only visited just once, as I take be problem of Nigeria I no understand,

I have never held any public office or even benefited from my country ever since I was born, other places where I have lived they have loved and appreciate and catered for me more than my own people, tell me why I no suppose return una citizenship to una?

All the countries I have been they have never convicted me for as little as traffic offense but the country I send money to people wants to investigate me, very funny useless people that just want children of the poor to remain poor and are intimidated and scared about them becoming great and kick them out of power. Youths make una no gree for them o, don’t be intimidated, fight back and make your voice be heard and ur votes count. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! Street ma take over very soon, iyalaya anybody”

See posts below;

In another news, The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) former director of new media, Deji Adeyanju has boldly insinuated that flamboyant Instagram celebrity, hushpuppi is a yahoo boy.

Deji also hinted that there are more yahoo boys in Abuja so the commission should get to work.

Thr flamboyant Nigerian who is based in Malaysia has kept most people especially Nigerians wondering about the source of his wealth.

See his tweet below:

This is not the first time such declaration has been made to the EFCC as in the past, several people has called for Hushpuppi to be investigated and even arrested.

-GreenNew