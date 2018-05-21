“I already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for my son and I” – An elated Linda Ikeji says in her pregnancy story

The evening of Sunday, the 20th of May 2018 was an emotional evening for a lot of people on social media after celebrity blogger, announced that she was pregnant.The evening of Sunday, the 20th of May 2018 was an emotional evening for a lot of people on social media after celebrity blogger, announced that she was pregnant.

Congratulatory messages and hearty wishes were thrown towards Bher way following her revelation and some celebrities even tapped from her blessing.

Sharing her story, the lovely revealed how since when she was younger, she was a sucker for kids and to now finally have one of her own is her greatest dream realized.

According to her, this joyous news had her ordering a Bentley Mulsanne for herself and her son.

Below is what she shared:

You guys think DJ Khaled is obsessed with his son, Asahd? Wait until this one gets here. He’s not even here yet and I already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for us. I swear! Lol. Like, I can’t keep calm. Oh and please, nannies, stay away from me. I’ve got this covered! Thank you. Lol. Sometimes when I’m lying down and I feel him moving around inside me (he’s so hyper already, constantly moving around…lol), I just get up and cradle my tummy and smile. Lol. I can’t wait for these months to go by so I can meet him. My own son! Dear son, of every dream I have had, every achievement, every milestone, out of all my accomplishments and titles, all the money and worldly possession I have, nothing compares to you. You are my greatest blessing, my gift from heaven, my greatest dream realized. I love you more than life itself and I can’t wait to meet you and give you so many kisses. And of course, spoil you! You will hear ‘I love you’ loud and clear so many times, you will beg me to stop. I can’t wait to hold you in my arms.

