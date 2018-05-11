I Always Get What I Want – Actress Rosy Meurer Boasts Of Plans To Buy Her Own Private Jet

Rosy Meurer

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, who was allegedly romantically linked to Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Olakunle Churchill a.k.a Big Church, has bragged that she’ll soon buy her own private jet.

TORI News had reported on Wednesday , that popular singer, Davido, broke the internet once again after the billionaire’s son revealed that he has acquired a private jet, adding that he has become one of the youngest private jet owners in Nigeria while he showed off the documents of ownership on social media.

Shortly after the news went viral online, Rosy shared a post nagging about how she needs to stop entering private jets that don’t belong to her and to make moves to get her own.

A jet, depending on the size of the aircraft and interior design can cost at least N500 million all the way up to N10.4 billion. This means Rosy is worth more than the above mentioned figures and is willing to spend a bulk load of her apparent fortune on purchasing a private jet.

Her post, which was shared on Snapchat read: “Need to stop flying jets that don’t belong to me. It’s high time i get my own jet soon wait for it…i get what i want ….ALWAYS”

Read he full post below;

