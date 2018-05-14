Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“I am a man o.. An Engineer for that matter, I cannot cook” — Nigerian Man tells Lady he wants to marry

The #wifeNotCook trend was a major topic some time ago and it seems the trend is about to go viral again.

According to a Nigerian lady who took to twitter to share her whatsapp chat with a man, she may have been no so happy with his assertion hence the move to make the private chat public.

The man claimed he can’t cook because he is a man and also an engineer.

The post was captioned;

So this exchange just occured between me and a ‘man that wants to marry me’. I can’t make this shit up i honestly didn’t know these kind of people still exist, me that i can’t edit to be rich so i can outsource everything.

