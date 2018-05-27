I Am Getting Married Soon – Don Jazzy Announces

Don Jazzy

Nigerian music mogul and producer, Don Jazzy may have let it slip that his wedding will be sooner than we think.

Don Jazzy has been joking about his quest for a wife for quite a while now and he has been insinuating he is still single and searching.

However, he may already have some one in mind as he revealed in a reply to Banky W this morning.

Donjazzy posted a video of himself dancing at a wedding with caption:

“If you ever think you can’t dance. Just remember this. You can’t be that bad. I decided to start going out more. Came all the way to this wedding maybe I will see wife . Everybody was taken sha. But dear future wife, just know that I will embarrass u with my dance moves forever. Take me as I am. I don talk my own.”

When Banky W responded saying the dayb he gets married, he won’t only break the internet but cause an earthquake ,Don Jazzy replied,saying he doesn’t want the internet to break but just witness pure happiness.

He ended with ‘JOINING YOU SOON BRO DON’T WORRY’

This has sent fans into a frenzy as they believe he may be already secretly engaged.

