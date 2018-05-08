I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags

For decades now, Nigerian singers have always been promising, vowing and all to bring a Grammy home to the country but no one seems to have bagged the accolade.

When Nigerian singer, Tekno recently joined the train of these artistes promising to win a Grammy, he got the ‘savagest’ of replies!

Tekno asked his followers to mark the day he sent in this tweet…

Be rest assured, am gonna win the Grammys One day.. mark this date

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, K-Brule, also shares the same aspiration with him as he quoted his tweet and said,

Me and you both my brother

… and instead of some of his followers to wish him well and pray for the best for him, they decided to give him savage responses.

See below:

