Entertainment, Gossip

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags

For decades now, Nigerian singers have always been promising, vowing and all to bring a Grammy home to the country but no one seems to have bagged the accolade.

When Nigerian singer, Tekno recently joined the train of these artistes promising to win a Grammy, he got the ‘savagest’ of replies!

Tekno asked his followers to mark the day he sent in this tweet…

Be rest assured, am gonna win the Grammys One day.. mark this date

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, K-Brule, also shares the same aspiration with him as he quoted his tweet and said,

Me and you both my brother

… and instead of some of his followers to wish him well and pray for the best for him, they decided to give him savage responses.

See below:

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout together (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim.

New outbreak of Ebola kills 17 in DR Congo

#BBNaija: “Alex can’t make it on her own, she has no direction in life” – Read the nasty things being said about Alex on Twitter

Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos)

Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness

Chioma Jesus reveals how she was forced to choose between her Faith & Schooling by her Mother

Wizkid’s ex, Sophie Alakija, survives a ghastly accident with her husband and 2 kids. (Photos)

Maleek Berry takes shot at all irresponsible elders in the music industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *