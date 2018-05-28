Metro News, Trending

I am his pastor and prayed for him to succeed: Pastor swindles member of millions of Naira

Image result for efcc

A Nigerian pastor has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commssion, EFCC, for defrauding his member millions of naira.

According to the pastor, ThankGod Okechukwu of the Jesus the General Outreach Ministry in Lagos, “‘I am his pastor and man of God, in fact, I used to pray for him to succeed and indeed, I prayed for him before he travelled out to Dubai.’

 

The pastor according to the EFCC used the ‘messiah’ mentality to defraud the victim using lies, half truth and manipulations. See full statement by the EFCC below;

 


