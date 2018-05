“I am looking for a sister” – Wzkid says, Davido replies

It seems Davido has confirmed the rumors regarding the relationship between Davido and Wizkid.

Davido posted on twitter:

I give my baby lifetime insurance 🎶

#ASSURANCE out everywhere !!!

Wizzy then commented:

I am looking for a sister o!

I am looking for a sister o!

Davido then replied:

Tiwa our sista,… star boy

Tiwa our sista,… star boy



Lol… seems Tiwa and Wizzy are in a relationship after all.