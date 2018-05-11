“I am my own competition” – Davido

Nigerian Singer and Man of the moment , Davido Adeleke has revealed to his fans on social media that he is his own competition.

The singer who is making big money moves lately has revealed that he is his only competition as he strives to be a better version of himself always.

He shared the photo above of three versions of himself seated around a table and photoshopped into a single photo.

Me VS Me My only competition! I’ve always strived to be a better version of myself .

@thenativemag NATIVE Issue 2. My Family!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity . One of the Best interviews I have ever done 😇

