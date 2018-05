In a new mini-documentary released along with her new Electric Package EP, Nigerian singer Seyi Shay says she does not abuse drugs.





“I think that it’s a price that we celebrities have to pay. There’s this stereotype that musicians are into drugs and all they do is smoke weed all day, It’s okay for people to speculate that.

“But its not true for many artistes and I think that its unfair to be subject to such harsh accusations” she said.