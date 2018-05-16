”I am not afraid to condemn the attacks on christians and churches” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to comments made by some Nigerians that he is afraid to speak up against the killings of Christians in some parts of the country. Nigerians have accused him of being silent in the wake of many attacks in Benue and other parts of the country.

Reacting to the comments, Osinbajo who paid a visit to Benue state yesterday May 15th, said he has condemned the attacks at both the National Security Council and the Federal Executive Council.

”I am not afraid to take the firm views I have against the killings of Christians or worshippers, be it in the National Security Council or Federal Executive Council, I have affirmed those views. I am not afraid. But this govt is committed to ensuring the security of our people” the Vice President said

