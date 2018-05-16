News

”I am not afraid to condemn the attacks on christians and churches” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to comments made by some Nigerians that he is afraid to speak up against the killings of Christians in some parts of the country. Nigerians have accused him of being silent in the wake of many attacks in Benue and other parts of the country.

Reacting to the comments, Osinbajo who paid a visit to Benue state yesterday May 15th, said he has condemned the attacks at both the National Security Council and the Federal Executive Council.

”I am not afraid to take the firm views I have against the killings of Christians or worshippers, be it in the National Security Council or Federal Executive Council, I have affirmed those views. I am not afraid. But this govt is committed to ensuring the security of our people” the Vice President said

Source – Lindikeji


Tags

You may also like

How Doctors Viewed My Breast In Name Of Listening To My Heartbeat – Patient Narrates

How Young Nigerians, Professionals Can Get Jobs – Fashola

Politician Beats Up Wife, Accuses Rescuer Of Being Her Boyfriend

”Sack EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, now” – Reno Omokri tells President Buhari

Two Spoilt Nigerian Students Fight Dirty In UK Over Whose Dad Is Richer(Photos)

Deji Adeyanju tells EFCC to investigate Hushpuppi while reacting to the arrest of alleged Yahoo boys

President Buhari spotted in the market with Jigawa State governor (Photo)

Tramadol Abuse: Most Youths Have Lost Their Source Of Identity – Actor Majid Michel

WWE’s Nikki Bella ‘speechless’ after ex John Cena announces on TV that he wants to father her kids

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *