“I am ready for international movie roles” – Regina Daniels says as she reveals her role models

See excerpts of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recent interview with Rita Okoye







What’s your major challenge as a young actress?

I didn’t really face challenges because my mother was always there, guiding me and also protecting me.

Do you think you are ready for international movie roles?

I’m very ready! Actually, featuring in international movies has always been my dream. So, I am ever ready for it. Whenever the opportunity comes, I’d grab it with both hands.

Who are the foreign actors you look up to?

I might be aiming high, but my best is Angelina Jolie.

You recently travelled to the United States, what for?

Yes, I did travel but it wasn’t for a movie; I only went for vacation and came back.

How have you been coping with acting and schooling?

I must say it’s difficult. But when I am in school, I try as much as possible to study ahead of others in order to pass my exams well.

Your fan base keeps increasing on social media, how does that make you feel?

I feel happy. It’s something that gives me joy.

How do you deal with stubborn male fans?

That’s not a problem at all. My mum helps me out. She is like my shield.

Let’s take you back a bit, how did your acting career start?

I started acting through the help of my mother some years ago. I didn’t really see myself reaching this stage. It happened all of a sudden. But my mother suffered; she suffered to make sure I got to this stage in life.

When you say your mum suffered, can you please expatiate?

Not all things come on a platter of gold. My mother did a lot for me. But these are memories I won’t like to share.

When you started, how difficult was it for you taking your lines?

It wasn’t hard because I was a little, sharp kid that had no worries in life. I always took my lines like I was reciting a poem.

You act so maturely, are you above 20 already?

No, not at all. People speculate that, but no, I’m not up to 20 (laughs).

And for the records, I’m not playing hide and seek with my age. People can assume what they like.

What do you do in your spare time?

I can’t remember when last I had a spare time. I’m always very busy, either with school or on set.

What Nigerian stars do you look up to?

Genevieve Nnaji and Mercy Johnson; I love them a whole lot.



Have you been on set with Genevieve?

No, I haven’t. I’m still anxiously looking forward to that.