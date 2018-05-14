Politics, Trending

I am something, I dance with school children and drink pure water publicly every 4 years. What am I?

 

Well, it is about that time again in Nigerian where everyone truly becomes equal. No class no status. The time when those set of people who ignored you for four year will start searching for you.

When they ordinary Nigerian becomes very important to the political class, and you see them sitting with market women, hailing the youths and making a lot of promises. Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi took a serious swipe at the average Nigerian politicians and Nigerians could help both agree.

In a video shared via Twitter, the Comedian narrated some undeniable traits of many Nigerian politicians.

See video below

So we ask, I am something, I dance with school children and drink pure water publicly every 4 years. What am I?


