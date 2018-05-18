“I am stating clearly via this medium that I’m not running for office” – Femi Otedola.

Following the news that hit social media few hours ago that billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola will be running for Governor of Lagos State come 2019, the businessman has come out to debunk the claims.

A particular news circulated around social media where it was purported that Femi Otedola declared his intention to run for governor of Lagos state come 2019.

A statement that made the rounds on the internet reads,

As a lot of you might already know, it is my intention to follow in my father’s footsteps and lead my people into making Lagos State a true powerhouse in Africa’s economy. Not just a megacity but an efficient and productive city where everyone is rewarded for their hard work, After much consolation with my political mentors, and much discussion with those close to me, I want to formally share this good news with the good people of Lagos, my interest in the governorship ticket of Lagos State at the 2019 gubernatorial elections. In due time I will also announce under which “umbrella” I will be running. Thank you.” Ote$

Well, Mr. Otedola has now via his Twitter handle stated that the reports were false and matter of factly, he has his full support for current Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode as he says the governor has been doing a good job and he has his support for second term.

See the series of tweets he shared on his page moments ago,

Leave a Comment…

comments