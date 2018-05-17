I am tired, this is punishment — World’s oldest woman cries out

The ‘world’s oldest woman’ claims to have never lived a happy day in her life. Koku Istambulova is apparently 128 years old so that is a long time to be miserable.

Her birth date of June 1, 1889, was apparently confirmed by the Russian government on her passport but it’s still hard to believe considering the oldest person ever documented was 122.

Despite possibly being a record breaker Ms Istambulova, who lives in a village in Chechnya, is not too happy with her life.

‘I have not had a single happy day in my life,’ Ms Istambulova said. ‘I have always worked hard, digging in the garden. I am tired. ‘Long life is not at all God’s gift for me – but a punishment. ‘Looking back at my unhappy life, I wish I had died when I was young. ‘And now I am not living, I am just dragging through.’

Ms Istambulova has lost all her children, with her last surviving daughter Tamara dying five years ago at the age of 104.

The pensioner says she has no secret to living long but admitted she loved fermented milk and didn’t eat meat or soups, which may have helped. She added: ‘

It was God’s will. ‘I did nothing to make it happen. ‘I see people going in for sports, eating something special, keeping themselves fit, but I have no idea how I lived until now.’

– Metro News

