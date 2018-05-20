“I Attended Classes Regularly, I Worked Hard For My Degree” – Odunlade Adekola

​Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola who was recently accused of bagging a degree in UNILAG without attending classes like his class mates has denied the accusation.

In a phone chat with Sunday Scoop, the father of 4 said his classmates can testify that he attended lectures just like every other students on campus.

His words:

“Being in school was a really thrilling experience for me. I was humbled in the sense that I had to attend classes, do assignments, sit for exams and carry out other academic activities. I had a good relationship with all the lecturers that taught me and the students too. There was nothing like celebrity status. As long as we were in the classroom together, we were all one in our quest for knowledge. One should never get tired of seeking knowledge because the world is dynamic and ever-changing,” he said. “I attended classes regularly and I did everything I was required to do. My course mates can testify. I was not a stranger to any of my course mates because I usually attended classes. I was the one who made the decision to go to school. I knew what it entailed and I was ready to adhere to the rules. I can tell you that I worked hard for my certificate.”

The actor is a graduate of the University of Lagos, Akoka Campus. He studied Business Administration.

-PUNCH