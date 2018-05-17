I Beg My Husband To Make Love To Me – Frustrated Housewife Cries Out

An Anambra woman who is undergoing incessant emotional torture and frustration from her husband in their marriage, has taken to the Facebook page of a humanitarian group, Due Process Advocate (DPA) to share her story.

The housewife decried the behavior of her husband and admitted that he starves her emotionally and sexually and is also physically abusive towards her.

The woman who went further to to seek help as regards her predicament, also complained that her husband beats her, even when she’s pregnant, cheats on her, and never makes love to her except she begs for it.

She said: “I have to beg him before he make love to me. Sometimes he give me half chop and complain tiredness. I will endure because I am from poor family.”

The mother-of-five said her husband also intimidates her such that she can’t talk back at him, adding that he also dates married women within their neighborhood, even women in their compound and in their street.

She said; “He doesn’t try to hide it and goes as far as answering their calls in my presence. But I can’t confront him because that will only result in more beatings.”

Having endured these, she now wants to leave the marriage but doesn’t know how to proceed, especially as the man only paid her bride price and they never had a traditional, court or church marriage.

Below are screenshots of the message she sent to DPA;

