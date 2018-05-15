“I beg my husband to make love to me, sometimes he gives me half chop” – Nigerian woman cries out

A Nigerian woman has decried the behaviour of her husband who starves her emotionally and sexually and is also physically abusive towards her.

The woman who hails from Anambra state, Nigeria, went to the humanitarian group Due Process Advocate, DPA to seek help as regards her predicament.

She stated that her husband beats her, even when she’s pregnant, cheats on her, and never makes love to her except she begs for it.

She said: “I have to beg him before he make love to me. Sometimes he give me half chop and complain tiredness. I will endure because I am from poor family.”

The mother-of-five said he also intimidates her such that she can’t talk back at him – she went on to say that he dates married women within their neighborhood, even women in their compound and in their street.

He doesn’t try to hide it and goes as far as answering their calls in her presence. But she can’t confront him because that will only result in more beatings.

Having endured these, she now wants to leave the marriage but doesn’t know how to proceed, especially as the man only paid her bride price and they never had a traditional, court or church marriage.

