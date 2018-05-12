Local News

I Can Allow My Boobs To Be Touched In A Movie, No Big Deal – Nollywood Actress

Abimbola Ayeni is one of those actresses whose beauty and appeal would make you complete a movie from the beginning to the end.

Bimbo who broke into the industry through her movie Dabira, is a rising actress who has acted alongside Nollywood greats like Antar Laniyan, Sola Kosoko, Adeniyi Johnson and others.

In a recent interview, the actress reveals the changes she would love to make in Nollywood.

“I will love to be a director because I am already an actress and filmmaker. For example, you see a character receiving a phone call and the phone he uses in receiving the call is blank. It’s absurd,” she said.

Abimbola believes in going the extra-mile in the interpretation of a role, she sees nothing wrong in her boobs being touched in a movie, as long as it’s make-believe.

“One does not have to be stereotyped. It is acting. It’s just to touch boobs, people are behind the cameras. If one can kiss deep in movies, I don’t see touching of boobs as a big deal.Yes, I can allow my boobs to be touched in a movie,” she added.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shocking: How Native Doctor Led Panel To Ekweremadu’s ‘Home’ To Recover Alleged Looted Funds

Pop Star, Simi Reveals How She Felt When Her Mother Remarried

You Can’t Separate Me And Miracle – Nina Tells Cee-C To Her Face During Photo Session (Video)

Trouble Looms In The Senate As Omo-Agege Dares Senators, Vows To Resume Plenary Next Week

Nigerian Girl Who Traveled Out To Seek Greener Pastures Reveals Her Humiliating Ordeal As A Slave In Oman

Father Of Man Murdered Over N7.4million Naijabet Winnings Cries Out To Police (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Reggae Star Undergoing Cancer Surgery Cries For Help (Photo)

Photo Of Dangerous Hoodlums Who Were Nabbed At The APC Primary In Ekiti

Drama As Man Drags 5 Rats To The Police Station For Eating His Money (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *