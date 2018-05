Governor Ayodele Fayose turned very spiritual recently as he was seen praying for his current deputy, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who is currently the flagbearer of the PDP in the upcoming Ekiti Guber elections.

Fayose seriously prayed for his candidate and handed over the newly built Governor’s office in Ekiti to him. PoliticsNGR has footage from the scene,

Watch below:

-Naijaloaded