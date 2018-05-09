Local News

I Didn’t Storm Out Of South West Leaders Meeting – Fayemi

 

Dr Kayode Fayemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he stormed out of a meeting of the party’s South West leaders with Ekiti State governorship aspirants in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that contrary to misleading media reports and social media posts purporting that he walked out of the meeting, he only left the venue, like other attendees, at the end of the meeting.

The Minister in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting which was called by the leaders to proffer way forward for the party, in the face of the rescheduled Ekiti governorship primary.

The Minister, however said he could not make the second part of the meeting when it reconvened later in the evening, having earlier taken permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.

“It is thus worrisome and highly embarrassing reading reports of purported ‘walk out’ on our leaders when nothing like that actually took place.

“We implore well-meaning members of the society and members of our great party to disregard the misleading reports,” the statement added.

