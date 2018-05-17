I Had Affairs With Over 100 Married Men To Save Their Marriages – Rich Widow Claims She Is ‘The Perfect Solution’

A 47-year old wealthy widow identified as Gweneth Lee, has opened up on how she had illicit affairs with more than 100 married men in just ten years, saying that cheating can be good for marriage.

According to Dailymail UK , the financial consultant who described herself as ‘the perfect solution’, said half of the wives of the men she dates know about their affairs but turn a blind eye because they have gone off s*x and want their husbands to be happy.

The ex-model from West London, says she feels no guilt over her relationships because she says many of the couples would split up if the men didn’t have her an outlet, and the heartache of divorce would be far worse for their families.

She said: ‘I know a lot of people will condemn what I do but I really don’t have any regrets because I honestly believe that I help to keep a lot of couples together. So many marriages in the UK are in crisis, particular couples in middle age with children.

‘They have been together for ten or 15 years and they have very busy and stressful lives combining careers with the care of their kids. For many women in particular s*x just shuts down and disappears from their weekly routine.

‘That is fine for the women who find fulfilment through their friends and their children. But that leaves a lot of men craving sex and excitement – they don’t want to leave their wives but they do want a release from all that pent up frustration.

‘I am the perfect solution for them. We can go out and have fun but they know with absolute certainty that I am not going to turn up on their doorstep and rat on them to their wives or demand that they divorce. I just want to have some fun and some great s*x which is all the men want from me, too.

‘Sleeping with someone new can be good for a marriage. It takes the pressure off many wives whose libidos have died and keeps the man happy. Clearly the reverse can be true, too, when the man goes off s*x. Lots of women are having affair while their husbands stay faithful.’

Gweneth says she has had more than 100 affairs with married men, some lasting years and others just a few dates, adding that she met most of the men through a dating website which specialises in matching up people who are already married.

She said that most of the men on the site are wealthy businessmen with an average income of £52,000 a year, adding that she jets all over the world meeting middle aged lovers from the site and often has two or three on the go at the same time.

She said: ‘I am happy to go exclusive if the relationship is special to me and I have seen some men for prolonged periods. But most of the time I am a free agent and I see more than one man at the same time. They don’t mind – as long as I am free when they need me.’

Gweneth added that she joined the dating website ten years ago after the death of her oil executive husband Robert from cancer.

