Entertainment

“I Had Sex In An Uncompleted Building; I Choose Money Over Good Sex” – Anita Joseph

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph is one of the fast rising actors in Nigeria currently. The beautifully and sexy actress in an interview with BroadwayTv revealed one of the weirdest thing she has engaged in as having made out in an uncompleted building.

Broadway TV is a platform that seeks to create entertainment content with the sole aim of reaching a wider audience.

-Broadway


You may also like

Quilox Club Owner, Shina Peller Celebrates His Birthday With New Photo!

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

VIDEO: Simi – Complete Me

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Wizkid’s first Baby Mama, Shola subtly accuses him of being a deadbeat father?

Eniola Badmus blasts fan who criticized her make-up in new photo

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *