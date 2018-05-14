Entertainment, Gossip

”I have had s*x in an uncompleted building” – Anita Joseph (Video)

Anita Joseph is a Nollywood actress, dancer, television personality and a philanthropist.

The sexy actress in an interview with BroadwayTv revealed that one of the weirdest things she has engaged in is having made out in an uncompleted building.

On Challenges she has faced in the industry she said ;

When i came into the industry some years back, it was a little bit hard to enter into the market. In the industry you have a godfather, sometimes so that you can be able to penetrate into the heart of the markerters and the producers, sometimes it can be challenging but i overcame through the power of the lamb.

Watch full interview below;

