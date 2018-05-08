I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

Tweet Controversial Ghana/Kumawood actress Rosemond Brown has blamed her small sized breasts on her footballing career she pursued while growing up in Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana.







According to her, she’s content with the size of her breast and has no intention of having a boob job done on her.

Rosemond Brown is popularly known as Akuapem Polo recently came under strong criticism from a section of the public on social media after she wore a short black flared skirt, matched with a handkerchief size apron top clearly seen without a brassiere exposing her tiny boobs.

The popular video vixen was lashed out at for flaunting her ‘sagged’ breasts publicly. But speaking on Peace FM, Rosemond Brown stated that she’s not bothered by the public ridicule on social media by her haters.

“I’m a natural girl, I don’t have any dream of making enhancing my boobs, because you saw how I looked outside and you had feelings for me. If it’s because of the breast that you’ve come in for me, then you’ll run away.

“My breast have always been very small. I was once a footballer, I used to play for Machisco ladies based in Suhum. I’m a sports girl, I used to play volleyball, table tennis and so my breasts never grew big.”