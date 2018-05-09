“I Killed My Step-Daughter Because She Irritates Me”- 15year old Housewife Speaks

The police in Niger State have apprehended a 15-year-old housewife, Fatima Adamu, and her ex-lover, Usman Mohammed, of Egbati village in the Agaie Local Government Area of the state for the murder of her daughter identified as Hauwa.

Northern City News gathered that Mohammed assisted Adamu to prepare a concoction which was administered on the five-year-old child, causing her death.

Checks revealed that after allegedly killing Hauwa, Adamu and her lover dumped the corpse in a nearby bush with some parts missing.

The suspect told Punch correspondent in an interview on Tuesday that she poisoned the minor with the cooperation of her ex-boyfriend who prepared the concoction that was administered on her.

“I purposely killed my step-daughter because I didn’t like her, she irritated me a lot; I planned with Mohammed to poison her to death,” she confessed.

The suspect added, “I just woke up one morning to take her life and I cannot tell what had come over me to kill an innocent child that had not offended me in any way. May Allah forgive me; it is the worst offence against humanity. “

Mohammed admitted participating in the killing of the girl, saying ‘I have ruined my life.’

Mohammed said, “I prepared the poison which I gave to Adamu to kill the girl. I regret my action.”

The Niger State police spokesman, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Abubakar said they would be arraigned in court after investigation.

