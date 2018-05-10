I Killed This Lizard At Midnight & My Brother Died – Man Narrates Scary Testimony

The man who shared the testimony

A Christian cleric, Rabbai Ephraim Ononye took to Facebook to share the story of how a man’s brother died after he killed a lizard in the midnight.

According to him,the man has suffered witchcraft attack for long before attending his church.

Below is what he wrote:

“I KILLED THE. LIZARD. AND. MY OWN. BROTHER. DIED. INSTANTLY’

This man has suffered witchcraft attack for so many many years but one day, he attended prayers at Power House Assembly Onitsha Obosi branch from Imo state.

He was given a prayer assignment during prophetic ministration.

After his midnight assignment, he laid on his bed and was about sleeping when this lizard appeared on the headside of his bed.

He got up and hit the lizard on it’s head with a tick and the lizard died.

Instantly, his brother started shouting from his own house, My head, my head” and died just like the lizard.

Is he responsible for his brother’s death?

I see the end of the wicked.

God will hand your enemy over to you and end every witchcraft operation in ur life and family Amen’

The lizard killed

