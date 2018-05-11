Gossip

‘I knew Salah was good… but he has blown us all away’ – Steve


Steve McManaman thought he had a grip on what Mohamed Salah could bring to Liverpool when he completed his move from AS Roma last summer.

Glimpses of the Egypt international in Serie A gave the former Reds winger a sense of the talent recruited by Jürgen Klopp ahead of the 2017-18 season.



But his exploits since arriving on Merseyside – namely 43 goals in 50 appearances so far – have surpassed McManaman’s expectations considerably.

“[It is] one of the greatest debut seasons ever. I think everybody concurs with that,” he told Liverpoolfc.com of Salah, who was named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at the annual LFC awards on Thursday.

“I don’t think we knew nine months ago, when he arrived and played his first game for Liverpool, that he’d be as successful as he has been.

“He has blown everybody away, hasn’t he?

“[It’s down to] his style of finishing, his type of finishing and his composure in front of goal.

“Personally, I’d seen him a few times so I knew he was a really good player. I thought he’d be a really good addition to Liverpool’s squad and team – but even I didn’t expect him to have the impact he’s had this year.”


McManaman was speaking at LFC World presented by Standard Chartered in Dubai, which culminates with a special viewing party this Sunday.

Source: www.liverpoolfc.com


