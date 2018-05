Bobrisky, who was busted earlier today shortly after he passed on a U.S Senator, Eddie Melton’s photo as his bae’s photo, has shut down his claims that his wedding introduction took place yesterday.

According to Bobrisky, his wedding introduction didn’t take place yesterday and the photos which went viral, were just a bridal shoot.

He simply wrote on Snapchat:

I’m not married o

