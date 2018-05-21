I Like Griezmann, He’s One Of The Best – Messi

Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi praised Antoine Griezmann as “one of the best” amid reports linking the Atletico Madrid forward with Barcelona.

Griezmann is widely linked with a switch to the Liga champions in the close-season after another prolific campaign for Atletico.

Messi talked up the France international as one of the world’s best and he would seemingly be happy to have the 27-year-old at Camp Nou.

“It’s obvious that I like him. He’s one of the best right now,” the Argentina star told RAC1 .

“I don’t know if there’s anything with him or not, but we’re delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them.”

Messi was speaking after Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the great Andres Iniesta’s last game for the club .

After a campaign in which Barca won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Messi was satisfied with his side’s season.

“It was a very good season. We went back to get La Liga and the cup,” he said.

