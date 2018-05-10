Entertainment, Gossip

“I like my wife’s breasts the way they are” — Banky W (screenshots)

Singer and Music boss, Banky W, who is married to the ever beautiful Adesua (nee Etomi) has given his wife ‘assurance’ with regards to her body parts.

Banky declared on the gram that he loves her breasts just the way they are.

It all happened when Adesua posted a video promoting her friend, OAP Toolz Oniru-Demuren’s new brand of clothing (bra and underwear) majorly targeting plus-size women.

The video encourages women to be who they are and accept their body.

Adesua captioned it;

This is amazing Tolu @toolzo I’m a huge believer in loving the skin that you’re in and I promise you…if I had big boobs..I’d have bought 😭😭😭 but since we are not quite there (lol) I’m sharing so that my curvaceous fam know they’re sorted. Congratulations and may all your efforts be crowned with great success.

Always the one scrolling through his wife’s profile, Banky replied via the comment section; LOL don’t worry we like ya own like that”

Adesua then replied; Lmao. If you didn’t comment on this post, you won’t be my husband”

Don’t you just love these two….

