Local News

I Love Salah, He’s Like Messi – Ronaldo Praises Liverpool Star

 

Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo labelled Mohamed Salah “incredible”, comparing the Liverpool star to Lionel Messi.

Salah, 25, has starred this season with 44 goals in all competitions in his first campaign with the Premier League giants.

The Egypt international shapes as being crucial if Liverpool are to upset Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev Saturday.

Brazil great Ronaldo has been impressed by Salah, saying the forward was similar to Barcelona superstar Messi.

“Salah, I love him. He is an incredible player with a tremendous quality,” he told El Partidazo de COPE .

“He looks like Messi. I recently read him saying that I had been his inspiration and I was excited.”

Despite Salah’s performances, Madrid are favourites for the Champions League final as they look to win the crown for the third straight time and fourth in five seasons.

Ronaldo believes his former club will overcome Liverpool in a high-scoring encounter.

“My result is 3-2 for Madrid,” he said.

“If they win the final it will be an unprecedented event in their history. I am very optimistic.

“There were doubts during the year, but Real Madrid came together and have achieved something historic.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Laura Ikeji Flaunts Thighs In New Photos

Ebola Outbreak: Confusion As Medical Experts Differ Over Nigeria And Congo Football Match

Catholic Priest Infected With Ebola

Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah All Smiles As She Visits Aso Rock (Photos)

Kwara State Government Shut Down 40 Schools

“It Is The Biggest Lie” – Football Legend, Ronaldinho Denies He Will Marry His Two Girlfriends At Once

BBNaija: Teddy A Drops Banging Song Titled ‘Down’ (Listen)

Victor Moses To Miss Super Eagles Match Against DR Congo As Mikel, Others Arrive In Camp

Emotional Soldier Thanks God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Terrorists In Maiduguri (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *