Entertainment, Gossip

“I Need Help, Please Solve My Problem” – Actress, Moyo Lawal Cries Out


Nigerian Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal who many knows for her controversial posts and raunchy photos on social media has cried out for help.

src="https://vidi360.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/moyo-lawal2.jpg" alt="" width="768″ height="416″ class="alignnone size-full wp-image-49812″ />



She may be so curvy and beautiful heavily endowed but the actress has cried out of boredom as she does not go out and this is the fifth month in the year.
Moyo is begging that people should please help her out that her inability to be the outgoing type and her in house party is way off the balance now.


