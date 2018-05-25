Local News

I Reject The Idea That The Man Is The Head Of The House – Female Twitter User

 

Monique Monrowe

A British writer and Twitter user @moniquemonrowe has publicly rejected the notion that a man is the head of the house, an idea she said is deeply rooted in religion and specifically the Bible.

According to this lady, the idea that the man is the head of the house is rooted in biblical times when women were not considered equal to men and as such, it is incompatible with the 21st century. 

She said she cannot accept a concept written at ‘a time period when women did not have equal consideration or power’.

@moniquemonrowe also said that this does not reconcile with today’s reality or the modern woman or family.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Family Publicly Disowns Daughter On National Newspaper Over Same S*x Marriage (Photo)

Lagos Police Releases Photos & Video Showing How Woman Left Baby In Car, It Skids-off The Road And Crashed

Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy Stuns In African Attire

Apprehension As EFCC Grills Ex-Governor Yero For 4 Hours Over N700m Campaign Fund

Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Arraigned By Police In Lagos, Asks Court For The ‘Unbelievable’ Thing

Oh No! Houses Destroyed As Mast Falls On Buildings After Heavy Rainfall In Edo (Photos)

Excitement As 8 IDPs Get Married On The Same Day In Daudu Camp, Benue (Photos)

UN Reveals How Three Fallen Nigerian Peacekeepers Will Be Honoured

U.S. Strengthens Nuclear Capability, Ready For Russia, Others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *