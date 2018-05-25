I Reject The Idea That The Man Is The Head Of The House – Female Twitter User

Monique Monrowe

A British writer and Twitter user @moniquemonrowe has publicly rejected the notion that a man is the head of the house, an idea she said is deeply rooted in religion and specifically the Bible.

According to this lady, the idea that the man is the head of the house is rooted in biblical times when women were not considered equal to men and as such, it is incompatible with the 21st century.

She said she cannot accept a concept written at ‘a time period when women did not have equal consideration or power’.

@moniquemonrowe also said that this does not reconcile with today’s reality or the modern woman or family.

