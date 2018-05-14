‘I Said Yes!’ – Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson is set to walk down the aisle with her beau Kelvin Hayden.

The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram today to announce her engagement to 34-year-old former NFL pro Kelvin Hayden.

“I said yes y’all,” the Empire star said in the Instagram post in which she showed off her ring, adding, “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

The actress confirmed her two-year-long relationship with the former NFL player back in December, and often ties expressed how much she loves him.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me,” she said during her sit-down with the folks at Essence’s Yes, Girl podcast.

Now, they have taken their relationship to the next level.

See her post below.

Source – olisa.tv