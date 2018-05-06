‘I saw Death’- Says Okada Rider Who was Rescued after Taking Tramadol in Delta (Photos)

An Okada rider needs to rush to a nearby church and give thanks, after been rescued when he took an Overdose of Tramadol yesterday..
Despite been high on the drugs the yet to be identified man still went on to carry passengers, but fell off and started jerking, he was passerbyes forced sugar into his mouth, and poured him water before he stabilized.
The incident happened in Ogodo road, Sapele, Delta State.
